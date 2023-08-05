Transfer: Chelsea offer €120m for Federico Valverde; Man United’s bid for Amrabat rejected

Chelsea offer €120m for Valverde

Chelsea have made an offer to bring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports. There have been rumours in the Spanish newspaper all summer that the Uruguay international could be on the move to the Premier League this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United both linked. Valverde could fall down the pecking order this summer with the arrival of Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid with Aurelien Tchouameni also linked to the Premier League. And now Premier League side Chelsea ‘tempt’ Real Madrid ‘by offering’ €120m (£104m) for Valverde and will go down as the ‘most expensive sale’ in the club’s history if accepted.

SOURCE: Football365

Amrabat bid rejected

Manchester United have had a bid turned down for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. That’s according to the newspaper edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, who say that the Red Devils’ initial attempts to sign the Morrocan have been deemed unsatisfactory. The Serie A side are waiting for United to up their latest offer to their asking price of £26million, while Erik ten Hag’s outfit may require Donny van de Beek and Fred to leave before being able to make such a bid.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

Spurs given Harry Kane given transfer deadline

It’s now Daniel Levy who faces a midnight deadline over Harry Kane. Bayern will move onto other transfer targets if Tottenham refuse to accept their €100 million offer. Their ultimatum comes after a respected German broadcaster told Bayern to stop doing business with Spurs, a club that haven’t won a league title since the “Stone Age”.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

