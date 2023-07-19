Transfer: Chelsea not keen on signing Harry Maguire; Arsenal preparing offer for David Alba

Chelsea not keen on signing Maguire

Some conflicting reports here. The Guardian write that Chelsea are not looking at Harry Maguire and also that he isn’t an option being turned to despite the injury to Wesley Fofana. Some good news, there, for plenty of worried fans that weren’t too keen on the deal.

Arsenal prepare Alaba offer

Reports in Spain state Arsenal are readying a move for Real Madrid star David Alaba. The experienced utility man, who can play in defence or in midfield, is said to be very happy in the Spanish capital and would have to be “seduced” by the Gunners to move to London. The Emirates Stadium club have been active so far in the window, signing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber but Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu want more. Arteta will guarantee him “€15million (£13million) net a year”, according to reports in Nacional, to tempt him to London. Any move for the Austrian would represent a bit of a risk, given his age (31) and his injury record in recent seasons.

Man City eye Mahrez replacement

Manchester City could try to replace Saudi-Arabia bound Riyad Mahrez with Barcelona’s £40m-rated winger Raphinha. Pep Guardiola is understood to admire Raphinha and City are weighing up a move, with Barca needing to raise funds before they can register their new signings. Mahrez is joining Saudi side Al-Ahli after City accepted a £30m bid for the winger.

