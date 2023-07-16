Transfer: Chelsea not chasing Vlahovic deal; Man United willing to pay €60m for Theo Hernandez

Chelsea not chasing Dusan Vlahovic deal

Chelsea are not interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic this summer, it has now been claimed. The Blues have once again been heavily linked with the former Arsenal target over recent weeks, with reports that Juventus need to offload him in order to make room for Romelu Lukaku. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano says that Juve have offered a package worth €37.5m plus €2.5m in add-ons for Lukaku, whom Chelsea are still hoping to get off the books in the next fortnight despite Inter Milan seemingly now ending their own I nterest in a permanent deal. However, any agreement over Lukaku is said to be contingent on the Serie A giants selling Vlahovic by August 4, with Chelsea not pursuing the Serbian international as things stand, per Romano.

Man United willing to pay €60m for Theo Hernandez

Manchester United have identified AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as a top target in the ongoing transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net. The Red Devils are looking to bolster the left-back position. To that end, the Old Trafford side have set their sights on getting a hold of the France international’s signature this summer. As things stand, United are obsessed about signing the 25-year-old. The Manchester-based club are willing to pay €60 million to convince the Rossoneri to part ways with him.

Antonio Colak: Rangers striker joins Parma for undisclosed fee after year at Ibrox

Antonio Colak has left Rangers to join Parma for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. The Croatia international, 29, joined from PAOK last year and scored 18 goals in 39 appearances. Rangers have recruited forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima in recent weeks.

