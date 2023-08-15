SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea Make Contract Offer To Romeo Lavia; Arsenal eyeing move for Marc Guehi

Chelsea Make Contract Offer To La

Chelsea have offered Romeo La a seven-year contract, with the option of a further year. Personal terms are already agreed. (Source: tw/sacha tavolieri)

Arsenal eyeing move for Marc Guehi

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer, as a potential replacement for Gabriel. This news comes after the Gunners centre-back was linked with a surprise move out to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will obviously not want to lose the 25-year-old Brazilian – he has been a key player for the Spaniard since he signed him in 2020. However, money talks. And if a club from the Saudi Pro League come knocking for Gabriel, it would be no surprise at all if the Gunners sell him for a huge profit. Should that happen though, Arteta will have to sign a top-class defender to come in and replace the former Lille ace. And the Arsenal manager seemingly has an elite player lined up for that particular scenario…

SOURCE: GoonerTalK

Neymar transfer news: Al-Hilal complete signing of Brazil forward from Paris St-Germain

Brazil forward Neymar has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St-Germain. The deal for the former Barcelona player is understood to be worth about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons. Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record fee of £200m in 2017, was left out of their squad for Saturday’s Ligue 1 draw against Lorient. The 31-year-old was not part of coach Luis Enrique’s plans for the new season.

SOURCE: BBC

