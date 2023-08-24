Transfer: Chelsea looking to sell Lukaku to Saudi Arabia; Man Utd in talks to sign Dino Klapija

Chelsea looking to sell Romelu Lukaku to Saudi Arabia

Chelsea are ready to sell their 30-year-old Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to a Saudi Pro League club before the transfer window ends. According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are keen on getting Romelu Lukaku off their books before the end of the transfer window. The 30-year-old striker has no future at the London club and they are trying to reach an agreement with a European club. But, if they fail, the Blues will look to convince the Belgian forward to join a Saudi Arabian club.

SOURCE: Ben Jacobs

Man Utd in talks to sign Dino Klapija

Manchester United are in talks over signing young striker Dino Klapija. Fabrizio Romano says the Red Devils and RB Leipzig are both interested in the 16-year-old. Klapija plays for Croatian side Kustosija and a deal could be sorted now ahead of a January move. The player is set to make a decision soon on where he wants to go.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Gonzalo Montiel: Nottingham Forest loan World Cup winner from Sevilla

Nottingham Forest have signed World Cup-winning defender Gonzalo Montiel on a season-long loan from Sevilla with an option to make the move permanent. Montiel scored the decisive penalty kick in the shootout as Argentina beat France in the final in Qatar last year. The 26-year-old is Forest boss Steve Cooper’s fifth signing of the summer and has taken the number 29 shirt.

SOURCE: BBC

