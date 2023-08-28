Transfer: Chelsea looking to move into pole position to sign Toney; Man Utd make Alonso offer

Chelsea looking to move into pole position to sign Toney

Chelsea are looking to move into pole position to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the New Year. That is according to well-respected journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips reported his Substack over the weekend that Chelsea are trying to ‘jump the queue’ to sign Ivan Toney, 27, in the January transfer window.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

United make Alonso offer

Manchester United have made their first attempts to sign former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso. That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who state that the Red Devils have lodged an official offer to Barcelona to take the Spaniard on loan for the campaign. Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in signing him and could potentially ask for him in part-exchange for Joao Felix.

SOURCE: Sport

Coutinho eyed for Qatari move

Qatari champions Al Duhail are still attempting to secure the services of Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho. According to Sky Sports, talks have been held with Villa regarding the Brazilian playmaker. Coutinho has fallen out of favour at Villa since his permanent arrival from Barcelona. He was injured in the 4-0 win against Everton and has not played since.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

