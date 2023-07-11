Transfer: Chelsea learn Moises Caicedo fee; Man United make progress in talks to sign Andre Onana

Chelsea learn Moises Caicedo fee

Brighton are still demanding a fee of £100m for Moises Caicedo. According to i, Chelsea have received a blow having hoped to do a deal worth in the region of £80m for the midfielder. A £60m offer was rebuffed in the spring. However, the path is clear for the Blues given Manchester United’s signing of Mason Mount and Arsenal’s capture of Declan Rice have taken them out of the running.

Man Utd progress in Andre Onana talks

Manchester United are reportedly making progress in talks to sign Andre Onana – as Inter Milan look for his replacement. Tuttosport say Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for £30m for Anatoliy Trubin, despite his contract expiring next summer. Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport name Yann Sommer as another option but the Bayern Munich goalkeeper only wants to move if he’s guaranteed the No1 spot.

Coventry City sign Japan midfielder on three-year deal

Coventry City have signed Japan midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto on a three-year deal from Belgian club KV Oostende. Sakamoto scored 10 goals in 81 games for Oostende, after initially joining them on loan from Cerezo Osaka in his native Japan in January 2022. The 26-year-old made his Japan debut in June 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Tajikistan.

