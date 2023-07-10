Transfer: Chelsea joins the race to sign Hojlund, Everton secures Joao Virginia with a new contract.

Chelsea joins the race to sign Hojlund

According to Fichajes, Chelsea has expressed their interest in signing Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, a player who has been on Manchester United’s radar. Hojlund had an impressive season, scoring nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances. Manchester United are currently seen as the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Everton secures Joao Virginia with a new contract.

Goalkeeper Joao Virginia has signed a new two-year deal with Everton, ensuring his stay at Goodison Park until the end of June 2025. The Portuguese shot-stopper joined Everton from Arsenal in 2018 and has made three appearances for the club. Virginia spent last season on loan at SR Cambuur Leeuwarden in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Chelsea’s Ziyech and Aubameyang to move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports from the Telegraph reveal that Chelsea players Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set to depart from the club and make a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window. Initially, Ziyech’s move to Al-Nassr faced obstacles, but it is now believed that the issues have been resolved, paving the way for him to potentially join Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. On the other hand, Aubameyang reportedly has an offer from Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard.

Graham Stack departs Colchester for Israeli coaching role.

Colchester has announced that goalkeeper coach Graham Stack has left the club. The former Arsenal trainee, now 41 years old, has accepted a coaching role at Israeli Premier League team Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he will be working with former Premier League striker Robbie Keane.

Newcastle extends contracts of Karius and Dummett.

Newcastle United has secured the services of duo Paul Dummett and Loris Karius, extending their contracts until the summer of 2024. Dummett, 31, had limited game time last season, featuring in only one match during the EFL Cup second round tie against Tranmere 11 months ago. Similarly, Karius also made a sole appearance for Newcastle in last season’s EFL Cup final loss to Manchester United due to Nick Pope’s suspension and Mark Dubravka’s ineligibility due to being cup tied.

