SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea inquires about move for €80m Vlahovic; Man Utd make progress in Andre Onana talks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read

Chelsea enquire about €80m Vlahovic

Chelsea have reached out to Juventus to ask about the availability of Dusan Vlahovic, Alfredo Pedulla reports. The Serie A side are demanding around €80 million for the striker but the Blues have not yet made an official offer.

Man Utd progress in Andre Onana talks

Manchester United are reportedly making progress in talks to sign Andre Onana – as Inter Milan look for his replacement. Tuttosport say Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for £30m for Anatoliy Trubin, despite his contract expiring next summer. Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport name Yann Sommer as another option but the Bayern Munich goalkeeper only wants to move if he’s guaranteed the No1 spot.

Man Utd takeover boost

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is still in contention to buy Manchester United despite contrary reports claiming he had walked away from the deal. Sheikh Jassim has submitted several offers for the Premier League titans, including his fifth and final bid which is thought to have been worth around £5billion – with a further £1bn of investment into the club also pledged. However, he is not the only figure interested in owning United, as INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also in contention and has lodged multiple offers.

SportWeb (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Leicester Lose To Division Three Side Peterborough

10 mins ago

PHOTOS: Chelsea’s New Signing Jackson Trains For The 1st Time With His New Teammates

12 mins ago

‘It’s a fresh start, new season, new me’ – Trent Alexander Arnold says as he flaunts his new hair

24 mins ago

Ngolo Kante begins pre-season preparations with his new club side Al-Ittihad (photos)

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button