Transfer: Chelsea inquires about move for €80m Vlahovic; Man Utd make progress in Andre Onana talks

Chelsea enquire about €80m Vlahovic

Chelsea have reached out to Juventus to ask about the availability of Dusan Vlahovic, Alfredo Pedulla reports. The Serie A side are demanding around €80 million for the striker but the Blues have not yet made an official offer.

Man Utd progress in Andre Onana talks

Manchester United are reportedly making progress in talks to sign Andre Onana – as Inter Milan look for his replacement. Tuttosport say Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for £30m for Anatoliy Trubin, despite his contract expiring next summer. Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport name Yann Sommer as another option but the Bayern Munich goalkeeper only wants to move if he’s guaranteed the No1 spot.

Man Utd takeover boost

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is still in contention to buy Manchester United despite contrary reports claiming he had walked away from the deal. Sheikh Jassim has submitted several offers for the Premier League titans, including his fifth and final bid which is thought to have been worth around £5billion – with a further £1bn of investment into the club also pledged. However, he is not the only figure interested in owning United, as INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also in contention and has lodged multiple offers.

