Transfer: Chelsea include Vlahovic and Wahi in shortlist; United hold talks with €100m Kolo Muani

Chelsea include Vlahovic and Wahi in their striker shortlist

Chelsea have compiled a shortlist of potential striker targets which includes Elye Wahi from Montpellier and Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to the Evening Standard. The club has already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer but the possible departure of Romelu Lukaku may mean another attacker arrives at Stamford Bridge.

Red Devils ‘have held Randal talks’

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Randal Kolo Muani – despite claims they’ve agreed terms with fellow strike sensation Rasmus Hojlund. Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport that United “had some contact in the last two weeks” to assess the situation over Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani. The France star, 24, is rated at around £85million (€100 million). Nonetheless, Atalanta’s Denmark ace Hojlund appears the likeliest to be first in. The Italians are pushing for a fee close to £50m, whereas it’s thought United have so far offered nearer £43m.

Solomon set for Spurs medical

Manor Solomon is set for a medical with Spurs today and is set to agree a five-year deal to become their third signing of the summer in the next 24 hours, writes Dan Kilpatrick. The Israeli international, 23, spent last season on loan at Fulham from Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk and is available on a free transfer after FIFA ruled overseas players in war-torn country could suspend their contracts for a further year.

