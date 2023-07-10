Transfer: Chelsea in Talks with Balogun, Leeds’ Aaronson Joins Union Berlin on Loan

Chelsea in Talks with Balogun

According to multiple reports, Chelsea has initiated talks with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun as they continue their search for a new centre forward. Balogun had an impressive loan spell at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 21 goals.

The interest in Balogun is not limited to Chelsea, as other clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Monaco, and Marseille have also shown interest in the Arsenal striker, as previously reported by Sky Sports .

Leeds’ Aaronson Joins Union Berlin on Loan

Leeds United’s midfielder Brenden Aaronson has completed a loan move to Union Berlin until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 22-year-old USA international made 40 appearances for Leeds United last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022. Now, he will ply his trade in the German capital with Union Berlin, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga in the 2022/23 campaign.

Inter Eyeing Sommer as Potential Onana Replacement

Inter Milan is reportedly preparing for the likely departure of Andre Onana to Manchester United by considering a bid for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter sees Sommer as a suitable replacement for Onana, who is Manchester United’s desired choice to replace David De Gea.

In addition to Sommer, Inter is also considering Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin to fill the void left by Onana’s potential departure. Sommer only joined Bayern Munich in January, making him a relatively new addition to the German club.

Liverpool Engaging in Talks for Southampton’s La

Liverpool is actively engaged in talks to secure the signing of Southampton’s Romeo La, according to reports from Sky in Germany. Earlier this week, Sky Sports revealed that Southampton is confident they can demand a fee of £50m for the midfielder following their relegation to the Championship last season.

The competition for La’s signature includes Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp being a known admirer of the talented midfielder.

