Transfer: Chelsea in talks with Arsenal over move for Balogun, Lazio continuing Lloris talks

Chelsea in talks with Arsenal over move for Balogun

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea are still in talks with Arsenal over a potential move for striker Folarin Balogun this summer. The 22-year-old has been highly sought after this summer after he indicated that he wanted to leave the Emirates Stadium in search of first-team football. That combined with the Balogun’s impressive 2022/23 season has seen several clubs chase after him.

However, the Gunners have rejected several approaches for the American international as they’re holding out for a fee of well over £50m from any suitor. But while Chelsea are unwilling to meet that price, Football Transfer has reported that the Blues are confident they can get the North Londoners to settle for a fee lower than that.

Lazio continuing Lloris talks

Lazio are continuing talks over the signing of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this week, according to Sky Sports in Italy. A deal looked unlikely last week but there is new hope of an agreement being reached with all parties.

Burnley sign Anderlecht’s Delcroix

Burnley have signed 24-year-old centre-back Hannes Delcroix from Anderlecht. Vincent Kompany has raided his former side for the defender, who has signed on an undisclosed fee.

After joining the Clarets, Delcroix said: “I heard I think on Monday or Tuesday last week that Burnley was interested in me. It went really quick.

“I had a phone call with Vinny and Saturday I was already on the plane. So, it went very quick. It was a very busy few days, but I am happy to be here now.

“It’s a different competition, the Premier League. Everybody knows it. It’s the best competition in the world at the moment.

“For me, it’s a big opportunity to come here and it’s a great team. It was not difficult to come here when I got the option.”

Newcastle United sign Lewis Hall on season-long loan with obligation to buy

In an official statement, Newcastle United have confirmed that they have signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy. The 18-year-old was a highly-rated academy star for the Blues but reports indicated that the club were looking to sell him to comply with financial fair play rules.

That attracted interest from several suitors although the Magpies were always the front-runners. The two sides eventually reached an agreement over a £28m plus £7m fee for Hall although that will only be activated once the 18-year-old hits certain “performance-related criteria.”

