Transfer: Chelsea in talks over Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal; Man Utd finalizing £72m Hojlund deal

Chelsea in talks with Juventus over Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal

Chelsea and Juventus are in talks over a possible swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. Fabrizio Romano reports that the proposed move would see Chelsea offer a fee plus Lukaku for Vlahovic, who Juventus are looking to sell this summer. The Blues had opted against making a move for Vlahovic earlier this month, but could now be persuaded to reconsider.

Man Utd finalising £72m Hojlund deal

Manchester United are finalising a deal to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, Sky Sports confirms. United hope to have Hojlund’s medical completed this week and for a five-year deal – with the option of a further year – to be formalised in time for him to play some part in one of the team’s remaining pre-season fixtures. Manchester United have two games this weekend, against Lens on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. The deal for Hojlund is worth an initial £64m plus £8m in performance related add-ons.

Dylan Vente: Dutch striker joins Hibernian from Roda JC

Hibernian have signed striker Dylan Vente from Roda on a three-year deal. The fee for the 24-year-old Dutchman remains undisclosed, but the Easter Road club’s initial outlay is understood to be in excess of £500,000. Vente scored 46 goals in all competitions over the past two seasons with second-tier side Roda.

