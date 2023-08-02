Transfer: Chelsea In Advance Talks With Sanchez and Caicedo; Hojlund completes Man United medical

Chelsea In Advance Talks With Two EPL Stars

According to Fabrizio Romano, advanced talks between Chelsea and Brighton for both Moisés Caicedo & goalkeeper Robert Sánchez took place also today. Chelsea want to sign both as discussions between the two clubs continue. Sánchez is keen on the move.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Rasmus Hojlund completes Man United medical

Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United is all but done. The Danish striker was at Carrington yesterday undergoing a medical after a £72m deal was finally struck with Atalanta over the weekend. Hojlund passed that medical, per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, and has already completed his first in-house media assignment. He will return with his entourage tomorrow to officially pen the contract, with a club announcement to follow.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Salisu joins Monaco

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has joined Monaco on a permanent basis. “We would like to wish Mohammed well for the future and thank him for his contribution,” read a Saints statement.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

