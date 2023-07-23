Transfer: Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Kudus; Man Utd agree to sign Jack and Tyler Fletcher

Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Ajax’s Kudus

Chelsea have made contact with Ajax over the signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and hope to hijack Arsenal’s move for the player. Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for the 22-year-old, but have opened negotiations with the Dutch side over a potential deal, reports The Athletic.

SOURCE: The Athletic

United agree to sign Fletcher’s twins

Manchester United have poached Darren Fletcher’s twin sons from Manchester City in a deal worth £1.25million. Jack and Tyler Fletcher, 16, are both midfielders like their dad and will make the move across Manchester after United moved to bring the talented pair to the club where their father – now technical director – played. United have countered suggestions the fee is a record for players of their age and fee the figure is an appropriate amount for the duo. The Red Devils have paid higher fees for players of a similar age in the past and their 16-year-old defender Harrison Parker is going the other way for a similar fee.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Keshi Anderson: Birmingham City sign former Blackpool forward on one-year contract

Keshi Anderson has signed a one-year deal at Birmingham City. The forward left Blackpool at the end of his contract last month and has been on trial at St Andrew’s in recent weeks. The 28-year-old Crystal Palace product was allowed to leave the Seasiders with the club unable to offer him a deal. Anderson has featured for Birmingham in preseason friendlies against Solihull Moors, Cartagena and Northampton, registering two assists.

SOURCE: BBC

