Transfer: Chelsea Give Inter 5 Days To Complete Lukaku Deal; Will Fish agrees deal to join Hibernian

Chelsea Give Inter 5 Days To Complete Lukaku Deal

Chelsea have given Inter Milan ultimatum to close the deal for Lukaku by Monday 17th July or he will have to show up for training with Chelsea. The Belgian international was set to resume pre season training with Chelsea today but with him preferring a transfer back to Italy, the club pushed back his return date to next week to be able to facilitate his transfer. But if a deal is not completed quickly enough by Inter Milan who want to sign him, he will be forced to start pre season training at Chelsea.

Will Fish agrees deal to join Hibernian

Manchester United defender Will Fish has agreed to rejoin Hibernian on another season-long loan. The 20-year-old has been named in the United squad for today’s pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Oslo and is expected to travel to Edinburgh for next Wednesday’s game with Lyon at Murrayfield.

Sessegnon’s Spurs exit halted

Ryan Sessegnon’s injury issue will force him to remain at Tottenham this summer, according to the Evening Standard. Fulham, Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Benfica and Marseille were all keen on the left-back, who has been ruled out for several months with a hamstring issue, thus putting off potential buyers.

