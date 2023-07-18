Transfer: Chelsea demand €6m for Aubameyang; Man United and Chelsea both made surprise Willian approach

Chelsea demand €6m for Aubameyang

Chelsea are demanding just €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Marseille close to signing the Blues flop. Chelsea have communicated to Aubameyang’s suitors Marseille that they are unwilling to let him depart on a free transfer this summer. Both the club and the player are keen on parting ways, with the 34-year-old already being offered to Saudi Arabia. According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached on a three-year contract between the striker and Marseille. However, Chelsea are seeking a fee of €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) from the Ligue 1 side.

Man Utd and Chelsea both made surprise Willian approach

Chelsea and Manchester United both inquired about signing Willian before the Brazilian penned a new Fulham deal, according to ESPN Brasil. However, negotiations with both clubs did not progress significantly, as they considered him a secondary target.

Latest on Fabinho and Henderson

Fabinho remains a Liverpool player… for now. As reported by the Liverpool ECHO, the Reds and Al-Ittihad are still locked in talks over a £40m transfer. The Brazil international, 29, was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany. Club captain Jordan Henderson is also wanted by a Saudi club – Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq – and his future hangs in the balance. Yet unlike Fabinho, the 33-year-old midfielder is in Germany with the rest of Liverpool’s squad.

