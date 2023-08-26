Transfer: Chelsea demand £10m loan fee for Lukaku; Man United agree deal to sell Henderson

Chelsea demand £10m loan fee for Lukaku

According to the Telegraph ( the Daily Mail), Chelsea will demand a loan fee between £8m and £10m from Roma to loan Lukaku. The report also claims that Chelsea will not pay a percentage of his wage, which means the Belgian will most likely have to take a pay cut to seal the deal. Mourinho is desperate to add another quality striker to his squad before the transfer window closes. That is because Tammy Abraham is ruled out for at least six months with a serious knee injury.

Man United agree deal to sell Henderson

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United’s England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 26-year-old, a substitute during United’s win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will take a medical over the weekend. Henderson was on loan Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal as their new number one. United are set to buy Fenerbache’s Altay Bayindir for £4.3m as Henderson’s replacement.

Tierney closes on exit

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has touched down in Spain ahead of his loan move to Real Sociedad. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Scottish left-back flew to Spain today to put the final touches on his temporary exit. There is no option for the La Liga side to buy Tierney outright in the deal, though they will be covering the entirety of his wages for the season. Folarin Balogun is also expected to depart in the coming days, after Arsenal agreed a £34million fee with Monaco for the young striker.

