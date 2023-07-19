Transfer: Chelsea could sign Maguire after Fofana’s injury; Joao Felix wants to join Barcelona

Chelsea could sign Maguire after Fofana’s injury

The injury to Wesley Fofana could force Chelsea into the transfer market to sign a centre-back, according to reports. The news that Fofana has undergone surgery, having ruptured his ACL, has prompted the transfer links, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Chelsea will explore the centre back market in the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, 90min claim Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is on the radar of the Stamford Bridge club as a potential replacement for Fofana.

Felix wants Barcelona

Joao Felix – who spent last season on loan at Chelsea and has been tentatively linked to Manchester United this summer – wants to join Barcelona. The Portuguese insists it would be a “dream” to swap Atletico Madrid for Barca in the coming weeks, though a deal may be difficult for the La Liga champions financially.

Tchouameni rejects Real exit

Aurelien Tchouameni has rejected an exit from Real Madrid, as Liverpool ramp up their interest in the Frenchman. The potential impending departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has left Reds boss Jurgen Klopp scrambling for midfield recruits. Tchouameni is high up his shortlist of targets, as he struggles for game-time at the Bernabeu. But according to AS, the French international is ‘firm in his idea’ of turning down an exit from Los Blancos.

