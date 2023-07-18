Transfer: Chelsea could sign Maguire after Fofana’s injury; Arsenal eyeing move to sign Kudus

Chelsea could sign Maguire after Fofana’s injury

The injury to Wesley Fofana could force Chelsea into the transfer market to sign a centre-back, according to reports. The news that Fofana has undergone surgery, having ruptured his ACL, has prompted the transfer links, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Chelsea will explore the centre back market in the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, 90min claim Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is on the radar of the Stamford Bridge club as a potential replacement for Fofana.

Arsenal eye Mohammed Kudus move

Arsenal are interested in Ajax’s £40million-rated midfielder Mohammed Kudus but are focusing on trimming Mikel Arteta’s squad before adding to their £200m recruitment spree, according to Mail Sport. Arsenal sporting director Edu will now turn his attentions to outgoings with Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Rob Holding among those attracting interest that could tempt Arsenal in selling. Arsenal are not ruling out further arrivals this summer with Ghana international Kudus among the players interesting the Gunners. The 22-year-old can play in a conventional central midfield role, in a move advanced position or even on the right wing.

Michael Rose: Stoke City sign ex-Coventry City defender on two-year deal

Championship side Stoke City have signed former Coventry City centre-back Michael Rose on a two-year deal. The 27-year-old Scot left the Sky Blues as a free agent this summer after making 116 appearances in four seasons. He was part of the Coventry side to win promotion from League One in 2020 and played 24 league games as the Sky Blues reached last season’s play-off final.

RSport (

)