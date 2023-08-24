Transfer: Chelsea could make late move for Federico Chiesa;Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent

Chelsea could make late move for Federico Chiesa

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa could emerge as a target for Chelsea late into this summer transfer window. That is according to well-respected journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips has reported on his Substack this week that Federico Chiesa, 25, has been mentioned to him as “a potential option” for Chelsea. He adds that the Blues previously shared interest in the Italy international back when Thomas Tuchel was still in the manager’s dugout at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, with key developments potentially coming tomorrow. The Gunners have been in contact with Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of a deal, though it seems that Fati’s preference for now is to remain at the Nou Camp, according to Football Transfers. This could be an issue for Arsenal, but the report notes that an important meeting is expected to take place tomorrow to discuss the Spain international’s future, with Barca likely to benefit from selling players due to Financial Fair Play issues.

West Ham courting Ekitike

West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten has held a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, according to Foot Mercato. The Hammers are keen to sign a new attacker after selling Gianluca Scamacca. Manager David Moyes is also set to hold talks with the 21-year-old in the hope of thrashing out an agreement. Frankfurt, AC Milan and Everton are also in the mix for the youngster, who was only given a bit-part role at PSG last season.

