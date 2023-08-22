Transfer: Chelsea contact Balogun over move, PSG ready to let Mbappe leave for €250m

Chelsea contact Balogun over move

Chelsea have sounded out Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun in a bid to boost their attack before deadline day. The 22-year-old is being considered by Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino’s side failed to create any clear second-half chances in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. Balogun was clinical on loan at Reims last season having scored 21 league goals in 37 matches in France but is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium for Chelsea. Arsenal are aware of Chelsea’s interest and want around £50million for their striker, who is out of contract in June 2025.

PSG ready to let Mbappe leave for €250m

Mbappe will reportedly be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain if the club receives a world-record offer for him before the window closes. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to part ways with their superstar forward if any club bids €250 million (£213m/$273m), as they do not want to lose him for free when his contract expires next year. After “moderately optimistic” talks between Mbappe’s entourage and Qatar officials, both parties have agreed on this.

Ayari joins Coventry

Coventry have confirmed the signing of Yasin Ayari on loan from Brighton. The 19-year-old, who made the switch to Brighton in January, has joined the Sky Blues until the end of the 2023/24 season.

