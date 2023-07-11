Transfer: Chelsea completes signing of Angelo; Sancho given final chance by Ten Hag to save career

Chelsea completes signing of Angelo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the signing of Angelo from Santos for a fee of €15m. The deal is already done but it shall be made official after the medical tests is completed tomorrow. The 2004 born winger will also travel to USA with the squad for pre-season after everything has been completed.

Sancho given final chance by Erik ten Hag to save Manchester United career

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is willing to give Jadon Sancho a final chance to salvage his career at the club. The England ace joined United from Dortmund in 2021 in a deal worth £71m. Sancho’s arrival was the culmination of a pursuit that had lasted nearly three years but the winger has failed to live up to the hype during his two seasons at Old Trafford. It’s led to suggestions that United could cash in on Sancho this summer , as the Englishman could raise around £50m in the market. But the Times say Ten Hag’s intention is to give Sancho another full season to prove himself at the club, as he remains an admirer of the playmaker.

Kane’s Tottenham demand

Harry Kane will supposedly demand to leave Tottenham this week, German outlet Sport1 claim. The striker will return to Spurs for crunch talks with Ange Postecoglou. Bayern Munich have seen two bids rejected for the England captain. And the 29-year-old will reportedly tell Postecoglou that he wants to join the German champions.

