Transfer: Chelsea complete signing of Samuels-Smith; Man United prepare £44m bid for Onana

Chelsea complete £4m deal for Ishe Samuels-Smith

Chelsea have signed 17-year-old Everton full-back Ishe Samuels-Smith for £4m. Samuels-Smith is expected to join a refreshed Under-21s team that will feature Norwich midfielder Alex Matos and Benfica winger Diego Moreira next season. Chelsea have also signed 18-year-old Santos winger Angelo Gabriel but will loan him straight out to their new partner club Strasbourg.

Man Utd £44m bid ready

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that United will go back in with a second bid for Andre Onana. Inter Milan have already rejected United’s opening proposal but now a fresh bid of £44m is being readied. Erik ten Hag is set on a reunion with his former Ajax goalkeeper and the two parties would be getting closer if United were to table a fresh offer. United have also looked at alternative options including Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

Winger moves to Germany after Norwich contract expires

Winger Danel Sinani has completed a move to German club St Pauli on a free transfer following the expiry of his Norwich City contract. The 26-year-old Luxembourg international made 18 appearances for the Canaries last season, scoring twice, before being loaned to Wigan. He had previous loan spells at Beveren and Huddersfield Town, having joined Norwich from F91 Dudelange in 2020.

