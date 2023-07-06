Transfer: Chelsea complete signing of Samuels-Smith; Arsenal still want to sign Romeo Lavia

Chelsea complete £4m deal for Ishe Samuels-Smith

Chelsea have signed 17-year-old Everton full-back Ishe Samuels-Smith for £4m. Samuels-Smith is expected to join a refreshed Under-21s team that will feature Norwich midfielder Alex Matos and Benfica winger Diego Moreira next season. Chelsea have also signed 18-year-old Santos winger Angelo Gabriel but will loan him straight out to their new partner club Strasbourg.

Arsenal still want Romeo La deal

Arsenal are said to remain in the race for Romeo La. Chelsea are the latest club to be linked with Southampton’s young star midfielder, who is also firmly on the radar at Liverpool. However, the Gunners were also believed to be in the running for La, who is expected to leave the Saints for a sizeable fee this summer after their relegation from the Premier League. The Daily Mirror claim that Arsenal are still in for the ex-Manchester City youngster as they look to continue their spending spree. However, it is said that any further deals are likely to depend on outgoings, with Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Rob Holding all possibly set to depart.

Frattesi takes Inter medical

Inter lost midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr but will complete the signing of Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. As detailed by Ansa, Frattesi has undergone his medical ahead of a loan move to the Nerazzurri which will include an obligation to buy.

