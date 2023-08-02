Transfer: Chelsea complete signing of Lesley Ugochukwu; Hojlund undergoing Man United medical

Chelsea sign Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes

Chelsea have now officially completed and announced the signing of Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes for £23m. The French midfielder, 19, has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge that includes the option for a further 12 months, joining up with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on their pre-season tour of the USA. “We’re delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1,” said Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Rasmus Hojlund undergoing Manchester United medical

Rasmus Hojlund could wrap up his long-awaited move to Manchester United as soon as tonight. The Danish international striker is set to swap Atalanta for Old Trafford after enjoying a breakout season in Serie A last term and earning favourable early comparisons to a certain Erling Haaland. After weeks of negotiations for Erik ten Hag’s top forward transfer target, United finally agreed a £72m deal for Hojlund over the weekend. Now according to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is at their Carrington training ground this evening in order to undergo a medical.

Ndombele leaving Spurs

Tottenham are finally set to cut their losses on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele with Turkish club Galatasaray aiming to get him for around £11million. The French midfielder moved to north London from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a then-club-record £55m. But while he showed promise under Mauricio Pochettino, he has failed to settle under subsequent managers.

