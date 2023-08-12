Transfer: Chelsea closing in on £115m deal for Caicedo; Chelsea eyeing move for Schmeichel

Chelsea closing in on £115m deal for Caicedo

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Brighton star Moises Caicedo in what will be a record £115m deal from Brighton. The Blues and Liverpool have been battling it out this week to sign the midfielder. Liverpool initially had a bid accepted for him, only for Caicedo to turn down a move to Anfield. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are now set to sign him.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Chelsea eye Schmeichel

Chelsea are interested in former Leicester star Kasper Schmeichel as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard is on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a season-long loan which would leave just Robert Sanchez as the club’s senior goalkeeping options. According to The Guardian, they have been scouring Europe as a potential successor and are now considering a move for Schmeichel, who has been made available by Nice.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Twente confirm Pellistri interest

FC Twente technical director Arnond Bruggink has confirmed the Dutch Eredivisie club are interested in signing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan. “The name Pellistri sets the bar very high,” Bruggink told De Oosttribune. “I understand that. “He is a Manchester United player. He played a match against Bilbao last Sunday, in which he was just very good. [That] doesn’t help much, I can tell you. “What we have to do is keep the agent on a leash. And we also have to keep the United manager on a leash. “In the end, it’s also about finances. We simply can’t afford a player like that, so United have to cooperate.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

