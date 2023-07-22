Transfer: Chelsea ‘close to agreement’ with Kudus; Charlie Savage completes move to join Reading

Chelsea ‘close to agreement’ with Arsenal target Kudus

Chelsea are reportedly set to scupper Arsenal’s transfer plans as they close in on an agreement on personal terms with Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus. The Gunners had previously registered an interest in the versatile forward but are currently prioritising outgoings. According to The Athletic, the Blues have made contact with Ajax to inform them of their interest in acquiring the services of Kudus this summer, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League on numerous occasions. Chelsea have not tabled an offer for his services at this stage, but personal terms are described as ‘close’. The Ghana international is keen to leave Ajax this summer after refusing to extend his contract with the Eredivisie outfit last season, with manager Maurice Steijn resigned to losing the services of his playmaker.

The Athletic

Savage completes move to join Reading

Charlie Savage has announced his departure from Manchester United on Twitter, leaving the club on a permanent deal. The midfielder spent last season on loan with Forest Green, and he has now joined Reading as he looks to continue his development.The Red Devils are said to have included a buy-back clause in the deal, as well as a first-refusal clause.

Daily Express

Accrington Stanley sign Josh Andrews and Lewis Shipley on loan while Kelvin Mellor also joins

Accrington Stanley have signed Birmingham’s Josh Andrews and Norwich’s Lewis Shipley on loan, while Kelvin Mellor has joined on a one-year deal. Andrews, 21, and Shipley, 19, both join on season-long loans from their clubs. Andrews has previously played in League Two during loan spells with Harrogate, Rochdale and Doncaster, while Shipley is yet to play full senior football.

BBC

