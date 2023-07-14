Transfer: Chelsea at risk of missing out on Franca; Man Utd continue talks over Hojlund deal

Chelsea at risk of missing out on Matheus Franca

Crystal Palace hope to have a trump card in the battle with Chelsea over Matheus Franca. Flamengo are ready to cash in on the £22m-rated teenager and Spanish newspaper AS claims Palace shareholder John Textor has good contacts with the Brazilian club. Real Madrid and Newcastle are also said to be in the race.

Man United: Talks continue over Rasmus Hojlund move

Manchester United have been on an extensive search to identify their next big-name striker this summer and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club’s pursuit of one particular target. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are preparing a “new proposal” to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Harry Kane, Goncalo Ramos and Victor Osimhen are just some of the big-name goal machines that have been tipped for a move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer, however, it is looking increasingly likely that the United boss will put his faith in Hojlund to develop and flourish under his guidance.

Lodi moves to Marseille

Former Nottingham Forest defender Renan Lodi has signed for Marseille on a permanent deal. The Brazilian spent last season on-loan at the City Ground and played a key role as they retained their Premier League status. It was reported they were keen to get him back from Atletico Madrid but he has instead moved to France.

