Transfer: Chelsea arrange medical for £17m Washington; Man United still pushing to sign Pavard

Chelsea arrange medical for £17m starlet

Chelsea are set to finalise the £17m signing of Brazilian talent Deivid Washington from Santos later today. The striker is flying into London from his native Brazil to put the finishing touches to his move to join the Premier League side. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have booked a medical for the 18-year-old ahead of him signing a six-year deal, with the option of a seventh year included.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

United still pushing to sign Pavard

Manchester United are still pushing to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, despite seeing their first bid knocked back. According to Kicker, negotiations for the Frenchman are ‘ongoing’ and there is a concrete offer still on the table. United are expected to take their interest to the next level if Harry Maguire joins West Ham, having already agreed personal terms with the Londoners.

SOURCE: Kicker

Ten Hag hints at Henderson stay

Erik ten Hag has suggested that Dean Henderson will stay at Manchester United beyond this summer. The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and almost returned to the City Ground during the current transfer window. But exits and failed transfer sagas have left Ten Hag relatively light between the sticks, meaning he is likely to stay with Henderson as No 2, Andre Onana first choice and Tom Heaton as back-up. “[Henderson] was always in my mind,” stated Ten Hag. “I think we have a strong ’keeper group with Onana, Heaton and Henderson.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

