Transfer: Chelsea announce signing of Sanchez; Man United preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni

Chelsea have announced the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton, with the goalkeeper signing a seven-year deal at the club. The Blues will pay an initial £20million fee for the Spaniard, with a further £5m available in add-ons. Speaking about the new signing, co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit. “Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Man United preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni

Manchester United are allegedly preparing an €80m offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Spanish outlet Sport in the last 48 hours regarding Tchouameni and a potential move to Old Trafford. It is claimed that Ten Hag has personally asked United officials to sign the midfielder over the coming weeks, with those in Manchester now preparing an offer ‘very similar’ to the one Real Madrid paid one year ago – a guaranteed fee of €80m (£69m).

United receive two bids

Manchester United have reportedly received bids for defender Eric Bailly. The Ivorian international is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer, having spent last season out on loan at Marseille. According to the Daily Mail, United have received offers from two Saudi Pro League sides for the 29-year-old. The sale of Bailly is not expected to raise significant funds but will relieve United of paying his wages, with his contract set to expire next year.

