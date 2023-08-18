Transfer: Chelsea and Spurs consider Toney; Felix wants Barcelona move

Chelsea and Spurs consider Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney may currently be serving a long-term suspension, but that has not stopped him from being linked with a transfer. Toney is banned from football until January 17 for breaching the FA’s betting rules, but both Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be interested in signing him in January. The two London clubs are looking to bolster their forward lines and should they strike out this summer, Toney could be waiting for them despite the England international lacking match fitness in five month’s time.

Felix wants Barcelona move

Joao Felix is pushing to join Barcelona this summer, but faces a major obstacle. Relevo report that Felix, who was on loan at Chelsea for the second-half of last season, only wants to join Barcelona and is not considering other options. However, it’s claimed elsewhere in Spain that Atletico Madrid have no interest in selling Felix to their LaLiga rivals. Fairly big issue for the 23-year-old.

Lucas Paquetá and Man City Deal in Jeopardy

Negotiations for a deal between Lucas Paquetá and Manchester City have hit a roadblock, increasing the likelihood of the deal collapsing. West Ham’s interest in the Brazilian midfielder seems to have waned, leaving room for speculation about City’s next ideal signing to bolster their midfield.

