Transfer: Chelsea among top three favourite clubs to sign Maguire; Chelsea consider move for Adams

Chelsea among top three favourite clubs to sign Maguire

Chelsea are among the top three favourite clubs that could sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United this summer transfer window.vMaguire could yet end up leaving Man United for Chelsea this summer. That is because Mauricio Pochettino’s side are second-favourites with bookies to sign the England defender. According to bonuscodebets, West Ham United are in pole position to sign Maguire should he leave Manchester United. Chelsea and Tottenham are next, with Everton and Newcastle United close behind.

SOURCE: bonuscodebets

Chelsea consider move for Tyler Adams

Chelsea could now be looking for an alternative to Moises Caicedo. With Brighton standing firm on their £100m valuation, the Blues are now looking elsewhere. According to the Times, Leeds United’s American international Tyler Adams has emerged as a target.

SOURCE: The Times

Jack Colback: Queens Park Rangers sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder

Queens Park Rangers have signed former Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Colback on a two-year deal. The 33-year-old was a free agent having left the City Ground in the summer and has an option for a third year at QPR. The experienced midfielder played 11 times in the Premier League last season having been a key part of the Forest side that won promotion in 2022.

SOURCE: BBC

