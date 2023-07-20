SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea agree personal terms with Whai; Julio Baptista tells Neymar to join Arsenal

Chelsea agree Elye Wahi terms

Young French striker Elye Wahi has given his green light to signing for Chelsea. Personal terms have been agreed for the Blues to sign him from Montpellier and loan him to sister club Strasbourg for the new season, according to L’Equipe. Yet Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG remain in the race. Talks are ongoing with Montpellier awaiting an offer in the region of £25m from Chelsea.

Julio Baptista tells Neymar to join Arsenal

Former Arsenal star Julio Baptista believes Neymar should make a move to Arsenal this summer. Speaking to CasinosEnLigne.com, he said: “I think it is unfair to say the Premier League would be too physical for Neymar. French football is very physical and he’s made some incredible appearances there. For Neymar, Arsenal would be an incredible move because he needs a change in his life. “He’s given his all for PSG but maybe they don’t give him what he needs. He needs something different. Players need to be happy. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time but a move would be the best thing for his career.”

Liverpool’s La breakthrough

As relayed by Liverpool.com, Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Romeo La. That’s according to reports in Spain. It’s claimed the Reds could sign the Southampton midfielder, 19, for as little as £35million. The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

