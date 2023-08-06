Transfer: Chelsea agree personal terms with Olise; Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Maatsen

Olise personal terms

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The Blues have reportedly lined-up a £25m bid for the Frenchman, a bid that will fall under the £35m release clause in his contract. According to RMC Sport, Olise has already agreed personal terms with the club.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Ian Maatsen

Mauricio Pochettino has told Ian Maatsen he wants him to stay and Chelsea have begun contract negotiations. His future is still not secure with West Ham United, Ajax and Lens interested in signing him this summer.

Source: @NizaarKinsella

Lineker weighs in on Kane saga

Gary Lineker has not pulled any punches over Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, urging the Spurs striker to pack his bags and head to Germany. After a summer of cat and mouse between the two clubs, the Bundesliga champions raised the stakes on Friday, tabling a final offer of £86million plus add-ons. And they issued a midnight deadline for Daniel Levy and co to accept, with no confirmation as of yet as to whether

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

