Transfer: Chelsea agree £25m deal to sign Sanchez; Man Utd set for breakthrough in Amrabat deal

Chelsea agree £25m deal to sign Sanchez

Chelsea have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The Athletic report that the Spaniard will now undergo a medical with the Blues, ahead of completing his move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea believes Sanchez can provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, after Edouard Mendy left the club earlier this summer.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Man Utd set for breakthrough in Amrabat deal

Manchester United are expected to make a breakthrough in their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Italian reports claim. According to Corriere dello Sport, Erik ten Hag is pushing to sign Amrabat as he views him as his protege after working together at Utrecht. Fiorentina are said to be happy to part ways with the Morocco international if they are offered their £26m valuation. And United are allegedly ‘not far from it’, with a final breakthrough expected in the next week or so.

SOURCE: Corriere dello Sport

Justine Vanhaevermaet: Everton sign Belgium midfielder on a two-year contract

Belgium midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet has joined Women’s Super League side Everton on a two-year contract until the end of June 2025. The 31-year-old spent two years at Reading before the club was relegated from the WSL last season. Vanhaevermaet has played 41 times for Belgium since her debut in 2013, scoring six goals.

SOURCE: BBC

