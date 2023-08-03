Transfer: Chelsea Agree £25m Deal To Sign Sanchez, Barcelona Turn Down Chance To Sign Neymar On Loan

Chelsea agree £25m deal to sign Sanchez

Chelsea have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The Athletic report that the Spaniard will now undergo a medical with the Blues, ahead of completing his move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea believes Sanchez can provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, after Edouard Mendy left the club earlier this summer.

Barcelona turn down chance to sign Neymar on loan

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the chance to take Neymar on loan as part of the deal that sends Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain. The France international winger is heading for the exits at Camp Nou, with a €50 million (£43m/$55m) agreement set to take him back to his homeland. According to SPORT, the Ligue 1 champions were prepared to part with another forward in order to sweeten a deal with Barca for Dembele. It is claimed that Neymar was offered to the Liga title holders on a season-long loan. That offer has, however, been snubbed. Barca have no desire to welcome Neymar back into their ranks.

Done deal: Sheff Utd sign Arsenal defender

Newly-promoted Sheffield United have prepared for life in the Premier League with the signing of Arsenal defender Auston Trusty. The American, 24, can play as either a centre-back of left-back and joins for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract. Trusty, who signed for Arsenal from Colorado Rapids in January 2022, spent last season on loan at Birmingham and recently made his second international cap for the United States.

