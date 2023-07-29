Transfer: Chelsea agree £23.5m deal to sign Ugochukwu; Man Utd set to step up talks for Amrabat

Chelsea to sign Ugochukwu

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £23.5million deal to sign 19-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Stade Rennes. Talks have accelerated quickly for the teenage talent who is set to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino has been crying out for midfield reinforcements following the departures of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante and now a new arrival appears to be imminent. However, there is still a strong likelihood the Frenchman could be heading back to Ligue 1 next season for a loan with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have now reached an agreement on a fee with Rennes after deciding to launch a move in the past few days. It’s understood Ugochukwu has already agreed personal terms and will sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Man United set to step up talks for Amrabat after Mainoo injury

United are said to be set to ramp up their efforts to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat after an injury blow. According to the Express, Amrabat will now become a serious transfer target after impressive youngster Kobbie Mainoo was ruled out for the start of the new season through injury. Amrabat has been linked with United throughout the summer, but Fiorentina have made it clear they won’t sell unless their valuation is met.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Heaton seeks showdown talks

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton is seeking talks with Erik ten Hag over his future amid interest in his services from Premier League new boys Luton Town. Heaton, 37, returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 but played just three times last season. And when the veteran was asked about his future during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, he hinted that he wanted to play regularly – indicating that a summer switch could be on the cards after all.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

