Transfer: Chelsea agree £23.5m deal to sign Ugochukwu; Man Utd close to agreeing £65m deal for Hojlund

Chelsea to sign Ugochukwu

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £23.5million deal to sign 19-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Stade Rennes. Talks have accelerated quickly for the teenage talent who is set to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino has been crying out for midfield reinforcements following the departures of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante and now a new arrival appears to be imminent. However, there is still a strong likelihood the Frenchman could be heading back to Ligue 1 next season for a loan with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have now reached an agreement on a fee with Rennes after deciding to launch a move in the past few days. It’s understood Ugochukwu has already agreed personal terms and will sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Man Utd close to agreeing Hojlund fee

Manchester United are close to finalising the signing of Rasmus Hojlund with Atalanta for a fee of £60m plus £5m in add-ons. Talks are now advanced between the two clubs and there is optimism the agreement can be completed over the weekend. Hojlund has already agreed personal terms with United and is not tempted by a move to Paris Saint-Germain despite their interest in the Dane. The player is due to feature for Atalanta this afternoon when the Serie A side face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium but if he is absent from the squad, it would suggest his departure is imminent. United have already offered Hojlund a long-term contract and Erik ten Hag is waiting to welcome the 20- year-old to Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Galatasaray lead Fred race

Turkish giants Galatasaray are now the favourites to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred after vice-president Erden Timur jetted into the UK to try and seal a deal. That’s according to The Express, who claim United are demanding a £20m transfer fee for the Brazilian midfielder. Fred has been a mainstay since moving to Old Trafford back in 2018 but is now free to move on.

SOURCE: Daily Express

ASport (

)