Transfer: Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic, PSG ready to let Mbappe leave for €250m

Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic

Chelsea have struck an agreement for their eighth signing of a busy summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to pay £14million for Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. A verbal agreement is in place with New England Revolution, and Mauricio Pochettino is set to welcome the 23-year-old as competition for Robert Sanchez between the sticks. Petrovic is due to undergo his Chelsea medical on Wednesday.

PSG ready to let Mbappe leave for €250m

Mbappe will reportedly be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain if the club receives a world-record offer for him before the window closes. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to part ways with their superstar forward if any club bids €250 million (£213m/$273m), as they do not want to lose him for free when his contract expires next year. After “moderately optimistic” talks between Mbappe’s entourage and Qatar officials, both parties have agreed on this.

West Ham’s Mavropanos deal still on

West Ham’s deal to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos is still on amid reports he failed his medical. Standard Sport understands Mavropanos did not fail his medical and the £20million move is expected to go The final details of the transfer still need finalising and then the former Arsenal defender’s Stuttgart exit will be confirmed.

