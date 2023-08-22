Transfer: Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic; Chelsea agree personal terms with Balogun

Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic

Chelsea have struck an agreement for their eighth signing of a busy summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to pay £14million for Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. A verbal agreement is in place with New England Revolution, and Mauricio Pochettino is set to welcome the 23-year-old as competition for Robert Sanchez between the sticks. Petrovic is due to undergo his Chelsea medical on Wednesday.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea agree personal terms with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and the two clubs are locked in talks trying to come to an agreement over the fee, according to Football Transfers. Balogun is currently one of the most sought-after forwards in the world following his impressive goal-scoring exploits at Reims last season. He banged in 22 goals and recorded three assists in 39 matches across all competitions as Reims finished 11th in the Ligue 1 table. The USA international has just two years remaining on his contract with Arsenal and it’s believed that he’s not part of Mikel Arteta’s first team plans for the season.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Montiel set for Forest medical

Gonzalo Montiel is set for his Nottingham Forest medical on Tuesday ahead of his move from Sevilla. Montiel lifted the World Cup with Argentina last year.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

