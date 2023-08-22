Transfer: Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic; Arsenal remain interested in signing Neto

Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic

Chelsea have struck an agreement for their eighth signing of a busy summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to pay £14million for Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. A verbal agreement is in place with New England Revolution, and Mauricio Pochettino is set to welcome the 23-year-old as competition for Robert Sanchez between the sticks. Petrovic is due to undergo his Chelsea medical on Wednesday.

Arsenal remain interested in signing Wolves star Pedro Neto

Arsenal reportedly remain interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs. The Gunners have been exploring the possibility of signing a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka since last summer but despite being linked with numerous options, they haven’t decided to sign anyone yet.

Wijnaldum attempts to force PSG exit

Georginio Wijnaldum has offered to terminate his Paris Saint-Germain contract – but the French club have refused and are demanding a transfer fee for the former Liverpool midfielder. The Dutch international midfielder left Anfield as a free agent after his contract at the club expired in the summer of 2021, before joining the Ligue 1 club, but his spell in the French capital was described as a ‘nightmare’ and he subsequently went on loan to Roma, enduring an injury-hit campaign. Wijnaldum is currently training away from the first-team squad in the France capital and a report in L’Equipe details how he is trying to force his exit from the club, but PSG are holding out and want any prospective buyer to cough up a £5million transfer fee for the player.

