Transfer: Chelsea agree £115m deal to sign Caicedo; Cancelo closing in on move to join Barca

Chelsea agree £115m deal for Caicedo

Chelsea are set to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton after agreeing a British record deal worth £115m. Liverpool thought they were set to welcome Caicedo to Anfield after agreeing a stunning £111m deal for the midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 21-year-old and is keen to bolster his options in midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. But Caicedo’s preference was always Stamford Bridge and he effectively turned down a move to Liverpool to hold out for Chelsea.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

Cancelo close to Barcelona move

Joao Cancelo is set to leave Man City once more as he closes in on a switch to Barcelona. According to AS, the Portuguese defender is set to join the Spanish side. It is suggested that he will arrive initially on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. Cancelo was not in the squad as they beat Burnley 3-0 yesterday.

SOURCE: AS

West Ham eyeing up Martial

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are considering a move for Anthony Martial of Manchester United. The Hammers have already agreed a £30m deal to bring Harry Maguire to Upton Park and have approached the Red Devils regarding a deal for Scott McTominay. Could Martial complete West Ham’s Manchester United raid?

SOURCE: talkSPORT

