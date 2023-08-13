Transfer: Chelsea agree £115m deal for Moises Caicedo; Chelsea considering David de Gea move

Chelsea agree £115m deal for Caicedo

Chelsea are set to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton after agreeing a British record deal worth £115m. Liverpool thought they were set to welcome Caicedo to Anfield after agreeing a stunning £111m deal for the midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 21-year-old and is keen to bolster his options in midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. But Caicedo’s preference was always Stamford Bridge and he effectively turned down a move to Liverpool to hold out for Chelsea.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

Chelsea considering David de Gea move

Chelsea are considering a move for former Manchester United superstar David de Gea According to 90min , Premier League giants Chelsea are considering a summer move for former Manchester United star David de Gea in the current summer transfer window. The Spaniard is the reigning Premier League Golden Glove winner and is available for free after being released by the Red Devils earlier this summer. A long-time veteran of the English top flight, the 32-year-old has proven himself to be one of the best goalkeepers ever to grace the league.

SOURCE: 90min

Diego Costa joins Botafogo

Former Wolves and Chelsea striker Diego Costa has returned to Brazil’s Serie A with Botafogo. The Brazil-born Spain international, who also had a spell in the country with Atletico Mineiro, left Molineux over the summer after scoring just once in 25 appearances. Costa’s short-term deal sees him reunited with Bruno Lage, the former Wolves manager, who took over at the Rio de Janeiro club in July.

SOURCE

: Daily Mirror

