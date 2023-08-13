Transfer: Chelsea agree £115m deal for Caicedo; Chelsea eyeing move for Kasper Schmeichel

Chelsea agree £115m deal for Caicedo

Chelsea are set to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton after agreeing a British record deal worth £115m. Liverpool thought they were set to welcome Caicedo to Anfield after agreeing a stunning £111m deal for the midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 21-year-old and is keen to bolster his options in midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. But Caicedo’s preference was always Stamford Bridge and he effectively turned down a move to Liverpool to hold out for Chelsea.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

Chelsea eye Schmeichel

Chelsea are interested in former Leicester star Kasper Schmeichel as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard is on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a season-long loan which would leave just Robert Sanchez as the club’s senior goalkeeping options. According to The Guardian, they have been scouring Europe as a potential successor and are now considering a move for Schmeichel, who has been made available by Nice.

SOURCE: The Guardian

PSG confirm Mbappe U-turn

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe is being reintegrated into their first-team squad. “Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning,” a statement from the club read. Mbappe wasn’t part of the squad for the Lorient game.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

