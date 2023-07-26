Transfer: Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku; Man United identify Kudus as Hojlund alternative

Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku

Juventus are desperate to complete a deal for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have accepted a £32m bid from the Old Lady for the striker, with personal terms also reportedly settled. La Repubblica note that the transfer was reliant on Dusan Vlahovic’s sale from Juve but they are now said to be keen to get Lukaku through the door regardless. And that will lead to the Turin side seeking an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move if Vlahovic isn’t sold.

SOURCE: La Repubblica

Man United identify Kudus as Hojlund alternative

United have identified Mohammed Kudus as a potential alternative to Rasmus Hojlund following Atalanta’s high demands, according to the Mirror. Erik ten Hag’s side have made clear their stance on Hojlund, informing Atalanta they refuse to pay more than £60m for the Danish striker. The Serie A side are wanting closer to £80, which is forcing the Reds to look elsewhere in case middle ground is not found. Kudus scored 18 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last season and can operate across the front three and in attacking midfield.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Pellistri handed exit route

Dutch club FC Twente want to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on a loan deal, report Twente Insite. The club, where Erik ten Hag ended his playing career, understand United are open to loaning out the Uruguay international – whom they are keen on signing.

SOURCE: Twente Insite

