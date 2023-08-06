Transfer: Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move As Brighton Demand Improved Bid; Arsenal Set Price for Turner

Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move As Brighton Demand Improved Bid

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo will not be included in the squad for Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The midfielder insist on leaving the Seagulls this summer with Chelsea being the destination, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea continue to work on a deal but have not matched Brighton’s valuation. It is thought Brighton are not expecting anyone to match what they want for the player and expect him to be at the club when the window closes.

Arsenal set price for Turner

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are in discussions regarding the potential transfer of goalkeeper Matt Turner. Turner’s departure would open the door for Brentford keeper David Raya to join Arsenal, although the Gunners are still negotiating a deal with the Bees. Turner’s fee has yet to be agreed upon with the clubs currently negotiating a deal in the region of £7 million ($8.9m), according to GOAL.

River Plate to battle Barca for Diaz

River Plate are set to rival Barcelona for Uruguay U20 star Fabricio Diaz. Diaz looked nailed on to head to Barcelona this summer, but according to TMW, River Plate are close to agreeing terms with Diaz’s club Liverpool de Montevideo.

Manchester City to offload Aymeric Laporte following Gvardiol’s arrival

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Manchester City are now looking to sell defender Aymeric Laporte this summer after signing RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. The 21-year-old signed a five-year deal after arriving for a world-record fee and it has seen Laporte knocked down the pecking order. The 29-year-old was a part of the treble-winning side last term but struggled for consistent game-time.

Furthermore, reports indicate that City were looking to let the Spanish international leave if they did sign Gvardiol. However, the Daily Mirror has reported that while Laporte has attracted interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, and Aston Villa, City prefers to sell the defender to a club outside England. The report has also revealed that the Cityzens are looking for at least £30m and aren’t willing to entertain offers below that figure.

chelseaupdatez (

)