Transfer: Caicedo verbally agrees personal terms with Chelsea; Arsenal keen on move for Nelsson

Caicedo verbally agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost to their hopes of signing Moises Caicedo this summer. The 21-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a couple of weeks now and, with a trip to the United States just around the corner, the Blues will be eager to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later. football.london understands that Caicedo has verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea, although nothing has been signed as it stands. It’s said that the Seagulls are willing to accept an offer in the region of £80million – a figure which the west Londoners believe is feasible.

Arsenal keen on move for €25m Nelsson

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik. It is claimed that the Danish international has a €25million (£21.4million) release clause in his current contract with Galatasaray.

Hirst joins Ipswich

George Hirst has joined Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City. The former England youth international has made his switch permanent after spending the second half of last season on loan to the Tractor Boys. The temporary move paid off for both as the Suffolk club returned to the Championship.

