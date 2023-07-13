Transfer: Caicedo verbally agrees personal terms with Chelsea; Arsenal in talks to sign Bitello

Caicedo verbally agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost to their hopes of signing Moises Caicedo this summer. The 21-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a couple of weeks now and, with a trip to the United States just around the corner, the Blues will be eager to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later. football.london understands that Caicedo has verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea, although nothing has been signed as it stands. It’s said that the Seagulls are willing to accept an offer in the region of £80million – a figure which the west Londoners believe is feasible.

Arsenal in talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Talks are underway between Arsenal and Gremio over Bitello. According to 90min, the Gunners see the 23- year-old midfielder as having a similar potential to Gabriel Martinelli – who they plucked from obscurity in Brazil in a very profitable deal a few years ago. Gremio value Bitello at £8.5m with the player scouted during last night’s clash with Bahia. Arsenal sporting director Edu is said to be driving the deal forwards, with a breakthrough touted for this week.

Dembele undergoing Birmingham medical

Bournemouth winger Siriki Dembele is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Birmingham. According to Football Insider, the former Peterborough star is closing in on a switch to the West Midlands after making just six Premier League appearances last season.

