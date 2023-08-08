Transfer: Caicedo ramps up attempts to join Chelsea; Arsenal’s bid for Ansu Fati rejected

Caicedo ramps up attempts to join Chelsea by missing Brighton training

Moises Caicedo missed Brighton training on Monday in an attempt to force through a move to Chelsea. The Blues have seen three offers rejected for the midfielder, with the latest worth up to £80m, but remain confident of reaching an agreement. Brighton value the 21-year-old at £100m but the player is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Arsenal’s bid for Ansu Fati rejected

Arsenal have had a ‘very tempting offer’ for Ansu Fati flatly turned down by the player and Barcelona, according to reports. The Spain international wants to stay at the Nou Camp despite a lack of starts last season. Spanish outlet Sport claims that Arsenal are one of the clubs more recently to have expressed their interest in Fati. The offer was said to be tempting to Barca. However, Fati does not want to leave and Barca have therefore rejected the offer. The La Liga club respect that he wants to stay and fight for his spot this season.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Marquinhos set for Arsenal exit

Arsenal are set to offload winger Marquinhos to FC Nantes, whom he will join on a season-long loan, according to Ouest-France. Mikel Arteta is keen to trim his squad and will allow the Brazilian, who has barely been used, to head to Ligue 1.

SOURCE: Ouest-France

